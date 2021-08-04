Rain chances increasing for late week

More typical late Summer weather is on the way for the next few days. The rain chances will increase as we get closer to the weekend and the humidity will increase as well, but it won't feel too uncomfortable until late in the weekend and early next week.

Today: Filtered/hazy sunshine and warm

High: 84 Wind: Becoming SW 5-10

Tonight: Gradually increasing clouds.

Low: 62 Wind: SW around 5

Thursday: Partly or mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of spotty showers and t-storms, mainly later in the afternoon.

High: 81 Wind: SW 10-18

The sky will be hazy once again for today, otherwise, we should have mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds will be out of the southwest this afternoon at 5 to 10 mph.

The clouds will increase tonight and stick around into Thursday. The clouds will keep the temperature from rising too much. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 80s. The clouds are the sign of a trough of low pressure moving in from the west and this weather system could produce some scattered showers or thunderstorms late Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening. A few spotty showers or a thunderstorm could linger into Friday as well. With more clouds than sun on Friday, it will not be too hot. Highs will be in the low 80s and it will be more humid.

Over the weekend a couple of weak weather disturbances will drift across Wisconsin and this means another chance of periodic showers and thunderstorms for Saturday and Sunday. Be prepared for some rain to affect your outdoor plans and events at times. The weather will be quite muggy with highs in the low to mid 80s on Saturday and in the mid 80s on Sunday.

The warmest day in the outlook will be Monday with highs in the upper 80s to around 90. Temps should cool off a couple of degrees by Tuesday and Wednesday. There is also a slight chance of storms early next week.

Pollen Count Yesterday August 3rd, Ragweed Pollen 4 (low)

Have a pleasant Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 4 August-2021

On this date in weather history: 1980 - A record forty-two consecutive days of 100 degree heat finally came to an end at the Dallas-Fort Worth Airport. July 1980 proved to be the hottest month of record with a mean temperature of 92 degrees. There was just one day of rain in July, and there was no measurable rain in August. There were 18 more days of 100 degree heat in August, and four in September. Hot weather that summer contributed to the deaths of 1200 people nationally, and losses from the heat across the country were estimated at twenty billion dollars. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)