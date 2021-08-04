Public works departments warn of clogged gutters

ANTIGO, Wis. (WAOW) -- Area officials are asking citizens to keep gutters clean.

The City of Antigo released a statement reminding residents to keep grass, leaves, and other materials out of streets, sidewalks, and gutters.

Clogged drains can cause flooding in the streets and in homes.

Not only does keeping gutters clean prevent flooding, it protects motorists and nearby waterways.

"Our storm sewers go into our local lakes, rivers, streams." Weston's Director of Public Works Michael Wodalski said, "Especially if we fertilize our yards and grass, that can lead to elevated levels of phosphorus and other elements like that. "

If grass clipppings and other debris do fly into the street or gutter, make sure to blow them into the yard or clean them up.

If there are concerns that gutters are clogged, local Public Works Departments can help.