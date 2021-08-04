Program aims to reduce lead poisoning in Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- If you're living in a home built before 1978, you could get some help from the Department of Health Services.

Their Lead-Safe Homes Program is aiming to eliminate lead paint in older homes.

According to DHS officials, every county in Wisconsin has had at least one child under the age of six suffer from lead poisoning.

One main cause of lead poisoning is lead paint chipping off of houses.

"Wisconsin is believed to have an approximation of around 350,000 in the state that could have potential lead-based paint hazards so this is a critical need in Wisconsin," said Brian Weaver, Lead Policy Advisor, Wisconsin DHS.

In 2019 there were over 3,100 cases of lead poisoning in children in the Badger State.

For more information and to apply for the program, click here.