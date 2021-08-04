Portage County issues mask advisory

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)-- Portage County has issued a mask advisory.

The county executive's office says this comes following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC) issuing new guidance for fully vaccinated individuals.

The Portage County Health and Human Services Department says the county is now considered to have substantial transmission of COVID-19. They are asking those vaccinated or not to wear masks in publid indoor settings.

Health officials say the goal remains to have at least 70% of the population in the county vaccinated and to date DHS data shows that only people 65 and older have met that goal at just under 80% in the county.

The advisory is in effect for 60 days.