Oregon examines spyware investment amid controversy

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The future ownership of an Israeli spyware company whose product has been used to hack into the cellphones of journalists, human rights workers and possibly even heads of state is up in the air. Major investors in a private equity firm that has majority ownership of NSO Group, maker of the Pegasus spyware, are in discussions about what action to take. The Oregon state employee pension fund is one of the largest investors, if not the largest, having sunk $233 million into Novalpina Capital, the private equity firm, in 2017. Novalpina Capital has been saddled with both an internal dispute among its founding partners and an explosive report showing NSO Group’s spyware has been widely misused around the globe.