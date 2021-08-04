Northern Housing Community residents react to park not getting license

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- Those living in Northern Housing Community are speaking out after the park did not get its license for this year.

That decision was handed down by a Marathon County judge on Monday, after a years-long dispute, leaving residents with limited options.

"In and out of court, one suing this and the other suing the city and city suing him. Been going on for 3 years," said a Northern Housing Community resident, who wished to not be named.

Residents said the situation is beyond their control, getting bounced around in court between the park's owners and the City of Schofield, as they battle over conditions at the park.

One resident said for many there, it's a place of last resort.

Another man News 9 spoke with said he's lived at the park for almost seven years.

He said he hopes he can make it until spring, so he can avoid trying to find a new place to stay during the winter.

"Yeah, at least we hope through the winter, cause of covid going on now. And I'll tell you, it's just gonna be rough."

One resident who lives near the mobile home park said that while they were pleased with the decision overall because it's been going on for a long time, they feel bad for the residents.

"You do feel bad for the residents cause this isn't their fault," said Carla Joseph, who owns property near Northern Community Housing. "This is more the property owner's fault. It has to be resolved. You can't have a mobile home park and not have anybody managing it."

There is no word yet on when the mobile home park residents will need to leave.