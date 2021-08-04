Muggy and unsettled stretch moving in

We are in for a prolonged period of muggy and unsettled conditions. It will be turning hotter early next week as well.

Partly cloudy skies will prevail Wednesday night with lows from the low 60s to upper 50s. There could be some patchy fog with southwest to south winds around 5 mph. A weak front back in Minnesota will slowly move east on Thursday gradually spreading scattered showers and thunderstorms into our region. They could arrive in the western fringe of the News 9 area by early afternoon but not reach eastern sections until the evening. Highs should climb to about 80 degrees with south to southwest winds near 10 mph.

There will be additional fronts and disturbances moving across Wisconsin from Friday through Sunday to bring several rounds of showers and thunderstorms. The timing is not that certain yet, so please stay tuned for updates on that. Thankfully, we don’t expect any all day type rains. So, there should still be plenty of dry hours to enjoy your favorite activities and events outdoors. Temperatures will generally top out from around 80 to 83 degrees over the period with lows in the low to mid 60s. Again, it will be fairly humid. You will also notice gustier south winds on Sunday. At this point it appears the highest chance of some strong or severe thunderstorms may be Sunday afternoon or night, so we will monitor that carefully.

It looks partly sunny and steamy early next week. With partly sunny skies, the highs could reach the upper 80s to possibly low 90s. There is just a slight chance of a thunderstorm Monday, and about a 30% chance on Tuesday. Wednesday should be slightly cooler with partly sunny skies and highs around 84. We still can’t rule out an isolated shower or t-storm.

Pollen report from Wednesday morning: Ragweed low – 2 and Grass low - 1

Have a good evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:35 p.m., 4-August 2021

*On this date in weather history:

1980 - A record forty-two consecutive days of 100 degree heat finally came to an end at the Dallas-Fort Worth Airport. July 1980 proved to be the hottest month of record with a mean temperature of 92 degrees. There was just one day of rain in July, and there was no measurable rain in August. There were 18 more days of 100 degree heat in August, and four in September. Hot weather that summer contributed to the deaths of 1200 people nationally, and losses from the heat across the country were estimated at twenty billion dollars. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)

1988 - Thunderstorms produced severe weather from eastern Iowa to Lower Michigan during the afternoon and evening hours, producing golf ball size hail and spawning several tornadoes. A thunderstorm at Maquoketa, IA, produced wind gusts to 75 mph. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)