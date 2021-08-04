Mosinee man pleads not guilty in Ayon murder case

CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) - Jesus Contreras-Perez, the Mosinee man who allegedly killed Cassandra Ayon, pleaded not guilty in Court Wednesday morning.

Prosecutors allege Contreras-Perez knew and had a prior relationship with Ayon, and that he stalked and harassed her.

Ayon has been missing since October of 2020, and her body has not yet been found.

Contreras-Perez is still being held on a one million dollar bond and is due back in court in September.