Marshfield Clinic Health System to require COVID-19 vaccinations for employees

(WAOW)-- One of the largest healthcare providers in north central Wisconsin will require employees to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Marshfield Clinic Health System made the announce that all employees will have to be vaccinated by November 15.

“Our Health System is about serving our Mission and living up to our values. These vaccines are the key to stopping this virus, and it’s essential we take this important step in providing the safest possible environment for our patients, families, visitors, providers and staff,” said Dr. Susan Turney, CEO of Marshfield Clinic Health System.

She added that the decision to mandate was based on the increase in COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin and increased spread of the highly contagious delta variant surging across the nation. In the last two weeks alone, the Health System saw COVID-19 hospitalizations triple, and since the beginning of July, nearly every COVID-19 patient the Health System hospitalized was unvaccinated.

“We did not take this decision lightly. It was one we’ve been discussing for the past several weeks. But the time has come. In order to be a leader in the community and provide the care our patients deserve, we need to lead by example,” Turney said.

Marshfield Clinic Health System already requires employees to get a flu vaccine.