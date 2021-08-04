Man charged in Venezuelan bribery, money laundering scheme

MIAMI (AP) — A Syrian man living in South Florida has been charged with laundering money and bribing Venezuelan officials in exchange for receiving lucrative contracts from state-owned energy and food companies. Naman Wakil appeared in Miami federal court on Wednesday after he was indicted on multiple counts, including conspiracy to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. Prosecutors say Wakil conspired with others to bribe the companies in order to obtain at least $250 million in contracts. Investigator say Wakil laundered funds through South Florida banks.