Man arrested after multiple county chase

WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW)-- One man is in custody after leading law enforcement on a chase that spanned three counties.

The Wood County Sheriff's Department says shortly after 4:15 Wednesday their dispatched center received a call of a vehicle pursuit involving a truck and trailer in Clark County.

At that time it was reported that both the truck and trailer were stolen by the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department, the Clark County Sheriff's Department and the Neilsville Police Department were involved in that pursuit.

The pursuit was heading east on Highway 10 toward the Clark and Wood County line and which time spike stripes were deployed in Wood County but weren't successful in stopping the truck.

The pursuit continued into Wood County where authorities say that the suspect 22-year-old Timothy Chambers crashed the vehicle at Highway 10 and Klondike Drive.

Officials say Chambers was taken into custody for Felony Fleeing and that the incident is still under investigation and Chambers could face charges in Pierce and Clark County.