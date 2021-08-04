Lawyer for Huawei CFO argue US was ‘selective’ in disclosure

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lawyers for a senior executive for Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies have argued in court that the United States “strategically crafted” a misleading record of the case and acted “in bad faith” when presenting reasons for her extradition. Meng Wanzhou is Huawei’s chief financial officer and daughter of the company’s founder. She was arrested at Vancouver’s airport in late 2018 at the request of the U.S., which has charged Meng with fraud for allegedly using a Hong Kong shell company to sell equipment to Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions. A defense lawyer on Tuesday claimed the U.S. omitted facts, obscured the law and “inaccurately summarized documents to support a false narrative.” She says the only remedy for the court is to deny the U.S. extradition request.