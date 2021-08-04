It Is Waterspout Season

I doubt we will see a waterspout on Lake Wausau!

I don't believe I have ever seen a waterspout in person?

Last Sunday, the Great Lakes had at least 40 waterspouts touched down. One of the waterspouts on Lake Erie appeared to move ashore, which would technically classify it as a tornado. It is uncommon to see so many spouts in one day, but we’re actually in peak “waterspout season” over the Great Lakes, which runs from late July through the middle of October. In fact, exactly one year ago began a five-day stretch during which a total of 84 waterspouts were recorded, at least 42 of which spun up on Aug. 5.

the daily record for confirmed sightings of individual waterspouts over the Great Lakes, which stands at 67. That occurred on Oct. 20, 2013. Sunday’s environment proved ideal for the development of convective showers, or downpours and thunderstorms born from local updrafts of rising air, across the Great Lakes.

Waterspouts often occur in tandem with convectively (daytime heating) generated rain showers, and they generally have weak circulations/winds. However, the bigger ones can produce wind gusts exceeding 50 mph and have the potential to capsize small boats or damage docks if they come onshore.