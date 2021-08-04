Hundreds rally for striking coal miners in Alabama

BROOKWOOD, Ala. (AP) — Hundreds of union members are rallying for Alabama miners who’ve been on strike against Warrior Met Coal Inc. since early April. The demonstration held Wednesday in the Tuscaloosa County town of Brookwood included speakers, music and donations to help the striking miners. Roughly 1,100 union members are on strike at two Warrior Met mines and other facilities. The union says workers sacrificed to bring the company out of the Walter Energy bankruptcy five years ago, so they deserve better benefits now. Warrior Met says it has offered workers a competitive package.