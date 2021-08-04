Honda reverts to profit on recovery from pandemic damage

TOKYO (AP) — Honda has returned to profitability in April-June, recording a $2 billion profit as better sales and costs cuts added to the Japanese automaker’s bottom line. Honda had racked up a 80.8 billion yen loss the previous year, when the entire auto industry was hurt by the coronavirus pandemic. Quarterly sales totaled 3.6 trillion yen, up nearly 69% on year, as global vehicles sales recovered in North America. The Tokyo-based maker of the CR-V sports-utility vehicle, Gold Wing motorcycle and Asimo robot raised its annual profit forecast to 670 billion yen, or $6.1 billion.