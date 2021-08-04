Governor Tony Evers announces health care proposal

WAUSAU, Wisc. (WAOW)-- Cutting costs for insulin, inhalers, and many more prescription drugs were discussed during a press conference with Governor Tony Evers Wednesday in Wausau.

Governor Evers alongside State Representative Lisa Shubeck unveiled 'Less for RX,' the newest health care proposal in the Badger State. 'Less for RX' is a comprehensive health plan that focuses on lowering the cost of health care for all.

Focusing on prescription drug costs, the proposed package includes 13 bills to help those struggling to purchase their medications.

"We know that too many Wisconsinites are having to make tough decisions between paying their bills and getting life-saving medications," Governor Evers said. "Some people are skipping doses or rationing insulin or plain not filling their prescriptions because its the difference between paying for their medications or paying for rent or groceries."

The proposed package resembles a previous bill rejected in the bi-annual budget.

The lead author of the proposal said the issue rises above politics.

"Republicans and Democrats alike hear about this problem from our constituents each and every day and it touches Wisconsinites in each and every corner of the state," Lisa Shubeck said.