Gov. Evers offers cream puffs for vaccinations

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - During a stop in Wausau to promote a pharmacy-assistance healthcare package, Governor Evers let slip a plan his administration has in store to get more shots in arms.

"We're doing something at the state fair," Evers said in front of Wausau's city hall, "where we're going to give out cream puffs to people who get vaccinated there."

Governor Evers went on to make a request to Wisconsinites to reach out to family and friends who have yet to get the vaccine, saying it's going to be "door-to-door fighting" to continue vaccination efforts in the Badger State.

As of time-of-press (Wednesday, August 4th), Wisconsin has a vaccination rate of around 49.5%, according to DHS data.

52.3% of the population has received at least one dose.