Gold cards now available at Wausau School District

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- If you're 60 or older and live within the Wausau School District, there's a way you can go to school events for free.

The Wausau school gold cards are available once again, offering free admission to almost every musical, theatrical, or athletic event in the district.

"You know it's really just a lifetime free pass to come checkout the high quality entertainment that the Wausau School District has to offer," said Diana White, Coordinator of Communications & Marketing, Wausau School District.

To get the free lifetime gold card, you can stop by the Longfellow Administration Center at 415 Seymour Street or call the Superintendent's Office at 715-261-0505.

Vaccines to attend the events are, at the moment, not required.