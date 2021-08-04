Get free cream puffs at the Wisconsin State Fair for participating in the COVID-19 vaccine clinic

MADISON (WKOW) — If you’re still trying to get your COVID-19 vaccine, you’ve got the perfect opportunity at the Wisconsin State Fair, beginning this weekend.

According to a news release from Governor Tony Evers’ office, anyone who participates in the free vaccine clinic at the Wisconsin State Fair will receive a voucher for a free cream puff at Cream Puff Pavilion. The clinic runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day of the fair, which runs August 5-August 15.

“Getting shots in arms is a critical part of making sure our state and our economy continue to recover, so we’re thrilled to partner with the folks at DHS and the Wisconsin State Fair to provide cream puffs to all those who get their COVID-19 vaccine at the state fair clinic on-site this year,” Evers said in the release.

Mass vaccination is critical to cut down the spread of the Delta variant, which has become the predominant form of COVID-19 in Wisconsin. Anyone age 12 and up is welcome to participate in the clinic, which will offer Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

“With an increase in COVID-19 cases and the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant, it is urgent for those who are eligible but not yet vaccinated to get protected against the virus,” Wisconsin Department of Health Services secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said in the release.