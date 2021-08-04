Free COVID-19 vaccine clinic begins at the Wisconsin Valley Fair

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- AMI Expeditionary Healthcare partnered with the Wisconsin Valley fair to bring a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic to the fair.

The clinic started on Wednesday, offering the Pfizer vaccine for people ages 12-18, as well as the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine for adults over 18.

“It’s a great opportunity for individuals who haven’t been vaccinated, who are coming to enjoy our wonderful fair,” Marathon County Health Department Public Information Officer Aaron Ruff said.

Ruff went on to say this clinic is an effort to bring vaccination opportunities to the community to help stop the spread of the virus, as cases are rising statewide and in Marathon County.

“98% of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin are of unvaccinated people,” Ruff said. "In Marathon County, we have seen an increase in cases over the last two to three weeks where we’re at over 100 active cases. Three weeks ago we were under 20.”

Amy Koelemay of Stevens Point was walking around with her son, who is over the age of 12 but under 18, told her he wanted to get a vaccine shot after seeing the free clinic.

“We were walking through and he pointed it out," Koelemay said. "He said I’m ready mom lets go, and here we are.”

Amy said she fully supported her son's decision to get the shot, and she encourages other parents to take advantage of free vaccine opportunities.