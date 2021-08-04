Evers revives plan to lower prescription drug costs

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers is trying to revive his plan to lower prescription drug costs after Republicans stripped it out of the state budget. Evers and Democratic legislators introduced the plan as stand-alone legislation Wednesday. The governor said it’s time for what he called “bold solutions” to lower out-of-pocket costs for consumers. The plan would create a review board to establish prescription drug spending targets for the public sector and limit prices, increase funding for free clinics, cap copayments on insulin at $50 and create a new office to regulate the pharmaceutical supply chain. The legislation’s prospects look dim since the GOP already deleted it from the budget.