Brewers unveil 2022 season schedule

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WAOW)-- While the 2021 MLB season may still be going on, the Brewers unveiled their schedule for the 2022 season on Wednesday.

Get your calendars out 📅



The 2022 schedule is here!



Check out next year’s big matchups and start planning a trip to the ballpark: https://t.co/bBBtl313ap pic.twitter.com/LXOjZFjxju — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 4, 2021

Opening Day for the Brewers is March 31 with a matchup at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

For interleague play, the Brewers will face off against the AL East. The New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays will be making trips to Milwaukee while the Brewers are making trips to Baltimore and Tampa Bay to play the Orioles and the Rays.

The 2022 All-Star Game will be on July 19 at Dodger Stadium.