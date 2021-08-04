Brazil’s Bolsonaro gives govt’s ‘soul’ to centrist bloc

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has sworn in a new chief-of-staff in a move to shore up congressional support for legislation. The addition Wednesday is also seen as being aimed at stifling an impeachment push and scoring votes. Ciro Nogueira belongs to a centrist political bloc known for ideological malleability and the old-style politics of delivering support in exchange for positions. Bolsonaro previously vowed to his supporters that he would never embrace that approach. The conservative president drew closer to the so-called Centrao as his administration’s pandemic response was targeted by a Senate committee’s investigation, his popularity plunged ahead of his 2022 reelection bid and the opposition staged nationwide protests calling for his impeachment.