2 passenger trains collide in Czech Republic, dozens injured

PRAGUE (AP) — Two passenger trains have collided in the southwest of the Czech Republic, and firefighters told a local news agency says that as many as 50 passengers may have been injured. Police said the crash occurred shortly after 8 a.m. local time Wednesday in the town of Milavce. Czech Railways says an international high-speed train that connects the western Czech city of Plzen with Munich in Germany and a local passenger train were involved in the collision.