World War II Veterans honored with dream flights in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- World War II Veterans receiving a dream flight on Tuesday at the Wausau Downtown Airport.

The heroes we know today, might not even see themselves as such.

"I never thought I would ever be a hero," said David Marsceau, a World War II Veteran.

But these World War II Veterans put it all on the line, like David, who served in the U.S. Navy from 1944 to 1946.

"I was 18 years old when I went in, and I wanted to go in," Marsceau said.

"My mother was not very happy that he went but God brought him back," Dawn Hettinga said, David's twin sister.

When he got home, there was no homecoming.

"Nothing. Just that sign, 'Job well done. Welcome home' That was it," Marsceau said.

Now 95, Marsceau is getting some recognition, with the opportunity to take off in a Stearman biplane.

"I couldn't believe it, I mean, this is 80 years later that we're still being called heroes!" said Marsceau. "And I'm real happy about today! I can't wait to get up there!"

If you're wondering if he liked the flight, the smile speaks for itself.

"Yeah, I enjoyed every bit of it!" said Marsceau.

As much a joy for the veterans, as it is for the pilot.

"Oh, it's absolutely incredible. It's very difficult to put into words what it's like to be able to interact with these precious people," said Hunter Stuckey, a pilot with Dream Flights

"I'm very happy that I came," said Marsceau.

Operation September freedom continues through this month and through September.

More information on Dream Flights can be found here as well as how to request a flight.