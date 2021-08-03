Wisconsin getting additional funding for mental health aid

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Badger State will be getting another $50 million to target mental health and substance abuse, with some of that money coming to central Wisconsin.

Of the $50 million, North Central Health Care in Wausau says, it will get $5 million.

Officials say that the money will allow them to increase the number of in-patient as well as detox rooms it has, meaning they can serve more people closer to home.

"We do have some issues of homeless populations, we have some issues where access to services where they have to go an hour to two hours out of the way to be able to receive these services, so what it will do is it will keep people in our community," said Jarret Nickel, Operations Executive for North Central Health Care.

North Central Health Care says they plan to also reach out to surrounding areas to provide services they may need.