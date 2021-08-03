Unsettled later this week

A weak disturbance crossing the region, yet Tuesday evening may still produce an isolated brief shower or two, but the rest of Tuesday night should be partly cloudy to hazy clear and quiet with lows in the upper to mid 50s. Winds will be light from the southwest. AIR QUALITY ALERT remains in effect through noon Wednesday.

Wednesday looks partly cloudy and warm with highs in the low to middle 80s. The wind will be from the southwest around 10 mph. You will definitely want to dress in light colored and light weight clothing if you are heading out to the Wisconsin Valley Fair or any other outdoor activity. Be sure to stay well hydrated also in the warm conditions.

A front will move in from the west Thursday. This will bring increasing humidity along with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. They would be more likely from the late afternoon into Thursday night in our part of the state.

There will be additional fronts slipping across Wisconsin from Friday through Sunday to bring several rounds of showers and thunderstorms. The timing is not that certain yet, so please stay tuned for updates on that. Thankfully, we don’t expect any all day type rains. So, there should still be plenty of dry hours to enjoy your favorite activities and events outdoors. Temperatures will generally top out in the low 80s from Thursday through Saturday with lows in the low 60s.

Hotter air will continue to build in for Sunday with highs around 86. It could even climb to the upper 80s to around 90 degrees next Monday and Tuesday. Lows will stay in the sticky 60s. At this point it appears the chance of rain and storms will be highest around Sunday night, with a smaller chance around Monday night.

Next Tuesday appears partly cloudy and warm with highs in the upper 80s. It looks dry right now.

Pollen report from Tuesday morning: Ragweed low - 4

Have a nice evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:35 p.m., 3-August 2021

*On this date in weather history:

1970 - Hurricane Celia struck the coast of Texas producing wind gusts to 161 mph at Corpus Christi, and estimated wind gusts of 180 mph at Arkansas Pass. The hurricane was the most destructive of record along the Texas coast causing 454 million dollars damage, and also claimed eleven lives. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)

1987 - A severe thunderstorm moved across Cheyenne, WY, during the mid-afternoon. The thunderstorm produced hailstones up to two inches in diameter causing more than 37 million dollars damage. The eastern U.S. sweltered in the heat. A dozen cities reported record high temperatures for the date, including Paducah KY with a reading of 102 degrees. Beckley, WV established an all- time record with an afternoon high of 93 degrees. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)