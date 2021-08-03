Thai protest leader renews calls for reform of monarchy

BANGKOK (AP) — A protest leader in Thailand has renewed calls for the reform of the country’s monarchy and suggested that time is running out for the powerful institution to respond. Arnon Nampha spoke at a candlelight rally by about 200 people who defied coronavirus regulations to attend. The rally marked one year since Arnon delivered a speech that shook the country with its unprecedented challenge to the status of the monarchy, which is widely considered to be an untouchable bedrock element of Thai nationalism. It sparked a series of large-scale rallies that led to clashes with royalists and police and the arrests of protest leaders. Arnon, who is free on bail, is widely considered the protest movement’s most senior figure.