No new changes for WIAA transfer students

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Wisconsin high school athletes will not have different rules related to transfer eligibility this year.

This, after talks at the state level to expand the exceptions for COVID-related transfers.

Lawmakers had advocated for students who transferred because their school went to distance learning would be eligible for an exemption by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA).

Those propositions were vetoed by Governor Tony Evers.

Wisconsin Public Radio is reporting no changes were made in order to protect students already at their school who did not transfer.

These are some of the current rules, as stated by the WIAA.

Everyone who transfers at the beginning of the school year is eligible to practice, at minimum.

9th and 10th graders who transfer in at the start of the school year would not have any restrictions.

11th graders would be restricted to non-varsity competition.

12th graders would not be eligible to play at any level, but would be able to practice.

However, anyone who transfers because their parents moved residences would get an exemption.

There are other stipulations for transfer students; those can be found here.