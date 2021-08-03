New Thunderstorm Alert Feature Coming To Your Cellphone

As of yesterday, August 2nd, the National Weather Service has added a “damage threat” tag to severe thunderstorm warnings. This is similar to tags the NWS uses for tornado and flash flood warnings

These warnings can be received on our cellphones.

Severe thunderstorms can be life-threatening, but not all severe storms are the same. Hazardous conditions range from tornadoes, large hail storms, and widespread straight-line winds called derechoes, to cloud-to-ground lightning and flash flooding.

“Destructive” and “Considerable” Damage Threat Categories