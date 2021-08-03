New Thunderstorm Alert Feature Coming To Your Cellphone
As of yesterday, August 2nd, the National Weather Service has added a “damage threat” tag to severe thunderstorm warnings. This is similar to tags the NWS uses for tornado and flash flood warnings
These warnings can be received on our cellphones.
Severe thunderstorms can be life-threatening, but not all severe storms are the same. Hazardous conditions range from tornadoes, large hail storms, and widespread straight-line winds called derechoes, to cloud-to-ground lightning and flash flooding.
“Destructive” and “Considerable” Damage Threat Categories
- The criteria for a destructive damage threat is at least 2.75 inch diameter (baseball-sized) hail and/or 80 mph thunderstorm winds. Warnings with this tag will automatically activate a Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) on smartphones within the warned area.
- The criteria for a considerable damage threat is at least 1.75 inch diameter (golf ball-sized) hail and/or 70 mph thunderstorm winds. This will not activate a WEA.
- The criteria for a baseline or “base” severe thunderstorm warning remains unchanged, 1.00 inch (quarter-sized) hail and/or 58 mph thunderstorm winds. This will not activate a message to your phone. When no damage threat tag is present, damage is expected to be at the base level.