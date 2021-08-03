Man extradited to Shawano Co. from Arizona in child sex assault case

(WAOW) – A man police say repeatedly sexually assaulted a child is back in court, five years after posting a $5,000 bond and then disappearing.

Pedro Noriega-Avila, 38, who was arrested in April at the U.S.-Mexico border in Arizona, was extradited back to Wisconsin last week, WBAY reports.

In 2016, he was charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 13 and two counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 16.

Police records show the assaults began in 2009, when the child was just 10 years old, and continued until 2015.

On Tuesday, a Shawano County Court judge set a new cash bond for Noriega-Avila, this time at $500,000.

If convicted, Noriega-Avila could serve up to 60 years in prison.

His next court date is set for Aug. 13.