Law enforcement implements extra safety resources for Wisconsin Valley Fair

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wisconsin Valley Fair officially welcomed visitors back to the Marathon Park fairground on Tuesday.

Fair staff said more than 100,000 people are expected to walk the fairgrounds over the course of a few days, and area law enforcement are prepared.

Wausau Police Department Patrol Officer Claire Aschenbrenner said she wants everyone to have fun in the safest way possible.

"We're making sure that people are staying orderly, and not getting too rowdy and crazy," Officer Aschenbrenner said.

A law enforcement command post is located on the fairgrounds.

“We have a radio that goes directly to dispatch in here," Wausau Police Department Patrol Officer Mike Horejs said. "So if there were incidents at the fair communication can be relayed directly and effectively to us.”

Fire and EMS services are also readily available.

“We also have officers doing laps around, we also have CSOs patrolling around and they’re wearing fluorescent yellow so they’re easy to spot,” Officer Aschenbrenner said.

The resources available on the fairgrounds also cuts response time, which can be critical during serious incidents.

"We get to be that first point of contact, so we’re quicker to get here and we’re already on the fairgrounds," Officer Horejs said. "So it doesn’t take somebody to drive in from town wherever they are.”

Wausau PD is reminding those going to the fair to respect other people, as well as being mindful that the fair is still at a public park.