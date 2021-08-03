Kronenwetter celebrates “National Night Out”

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WAOW) -- Community members in Kronenwetter had a chance to get outside and meet members of law enforcement Tuesday night.

This was done as part of "National Night Out," designed for the community, especially children, to get a hands-on view of what law enforcement does day-to-day.

One of the organizers says having children get to have unique experiences with law enforcement is what makes events like this one special.

"I'm sure they see this equipment around all the time but often do you get a chance to climb in the cab, blow the horn, meet one of the officers, look at the trucks? I mean, they see them all the time but to be able to touch them, get in the seat, it's a really cool opportunity for them," Kronenwetter Community Development Director Randy Fifrick said.

Wisconsin Rapids also held its "National Night Out" celebration at Crossview Church.