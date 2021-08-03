Iran supreme leader endorses hard-line protégé as president

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s supreme leader has officially endorsed his hard-line protégé as the nation’s next president, just two days ahead of the inauguration of Ebrahim Raisi. This comes at a sensitive time for Iran and the wider Middle East. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei advised Raisi, to focus on improving the economy. Raisi assumes Iran’s highest civilian position as the nation reels from U.S. sanctions that have devastated the economy, led to the crash of the Iranian riyal and hit ordinary Iranians hard. Doubts about a return to Tehran’s tattered 2015 nuclear deal, which granted Iran sanctions relief in exchange for limits on its nuclear program, have dangled over the new administration.