Health Department: Marathon County at substantial risk for COVID-19 transmission

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Marathon County has moved to being at a substantial risk for COVID-19 transmission according to the county health department.

In areas with substantial and high community transmission, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC) & the Wisconsin Department of Health Services(DHS) recommends that everyone including those that are fully vaccinated, wear a mask in public indoor settings to help prevent the spread of the Delta variant and protect others.

The CDC recommends that fully vaccinated people who have a know exposure to someone who is suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19 be tested three to five days after exposure, and wear a mask in public indoor settings for 14 days or until they receive a negative test result.

The health department says as of July 22, among those that are fully vaccinated in Wisconsin, 0.1% have gotten COVID-19.

According to the Marathon County Health Department's COVID-19 Dashboard, just over 47% of the population in the county have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and just over 45% of the county's population have completed the vaccine series.

The Wood County Health Department on Monday said they are experiencing a substantial community spread of COVID-19.