Former Badger Sam Dekker signs with the Toronto Raptors

WAUSAU, Wis.(WAOW)-- After spending two years playing professional basketball overseas former Wisconsin Badger and Wisconsin native Sam Dekker is once again playing in the NBA.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN said on Twitter both of Dekker's agents confirmed the deal with the Toronto Raptors.

After two seasons overseas, F Sam Dekker is returning to the NBA on a deal with the Toronto Raptors, his agents Andy Shiffman and Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 3, 2021

Dekker, a Sheboygan native confirmed the news himself.

The climb-back the past two year has tested me more than anything in my career, but the journey is the reward. I’m Humbled and grateful. There’s always another hill to climb in this life 🙏🏼 https://t.co/lUCJbOkEjY — Sam Dekker (@dekker) August 3, 2021

Dekker rose to stardom when he hit the game winning three point shot in the 2012 WIAA Boys Division 5 Championship for Sheboygan Area Lutheran High School.

He then spent three seasons playing for the Wisconsin Badgers and was a key piece in the team's Final Four appearances in 2014 and 2015.

Dekker was drafted in the first round of the 2015 NBA Draft by the Houston Rockets. He spent two seasons in Houston before being traded to the Los Angeles Clippers. He also spent time with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Washington Wizards.