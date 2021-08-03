Skip to Content

Ex-cops charged in Floyd death want separation from Chauvin

1:08 pm National news from the Associated PressNewsTop Stories
MGN_1280x720_10513P00-CESSA

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Three of the former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights are asking that their federal trials be separated from Derek Chauvin’s, who has already been convicted on state murder charges.

Attorneys for J. Kueng and Tou Thao said in court filings Tuesday that their clients would be unfairly prejudiced if they went to trial alongside Chauvin.

An attorney for Thomas Lane also asked to join that request.

A federal grand jury indicted Chauvin, Kueng, Thao and Thomas Lane in May, alleging they violated Floyd’s rights while acting under government authority.

They’ll be arraigned in September and a trial date has not been set.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content