Evers announces $10 million in American Rescue Plan funds for tourism industry

MADISON (WKOW) — As Wisconsin’s tourism industry looks to rebuild, Governor Tony Evers announced a fresh influx of funds Tuesday to help push revitalization.

Check out more Wisconsin news here.

According to a news release from Evers’ office, $10 million from Wisconsin’s ARPA funds will serve as grants for local municipalities and tourism nonprofits to build the state’s tourism industry.

“These investments in tourism infrastructure are not only critical to ensuring that recovery continues, but that our investments help build a strong future for the industry to continue to grow,” Evers said in the release.

Wisconsin saw tourism revenue dip severely in 2020 thanks to the pandemic, but numbers are on the rise in 2021. The new funds will be added on to a previous round of $140 million in tourism grants.