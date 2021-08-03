Detroit voters consider major changes to city’s charter

DETROIT (AP) — Voters in Detroit are deciding a ballot proposal that calls for the creation of some new city departments, restructuring the police and fire departments, and linking water rates and public transportation fares to income. Changes to the city charter being considered Tuesday with Proposal P have been opposed by some who say it could increase spending by the city. Detroit has to carefully monitor its finances that for several years had been under state oversight following its historic 2013 bankruptcy. Supporters have said the proposal addresses concerns raised by Detroit residents about social justice and other issues in the majority Black city. They took the measure to the courts to keep it on the city’s primary election ballot.