Detective: Suspect’s friends believed he had gun in theater

CORONA, Calif. (AP) — A man charged with fatally shooting two young people inside a Southern California movie theater was accompanied by three friends who told investigators they were alarmed because they believed he had brought a gun into the cinema. Police records obtained by the Orange County Register show the suspect’s friends told detectives he was acting so strangely that they snuck out of the theater, apparently without warning anyone. Two of the friends then said they later saw the defendant run out of the cinema and speed away in his car A short time later, a theater employee found the victims with gunshot wounds to their heads.