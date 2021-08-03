Area roasters effected by Brazilian coffee shortage

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) -- Coffee production in the area has been stunted due to a frost in Brazil.

In fact it is the lowest supply of coffee out of Brazil in 50 years

Area Roaster Ivan Araya and C.E.O of Condor Coffee in Weston has be heavily effected by the coffee shortage. Purchasing 30% of his coffee from Brazil Araya has seen an increase in price across the board. Noticing a 50-70 cent increase on his purchases.

The rising price of coffee is what hurts his business the most.

"Everybody sources some kind of Brazilian coffee in some of their blends it's a good coffee that you get at a pretty good price and now that's going up so I think that's affecting the industry as a whole" says Araya.

Araya has tried to avoid putting extra costs onto the costumers but says he might have to due to rising costs.