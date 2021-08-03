Area food pantry hosts vaccine clinic with ice cream incentive

MOSINEE, Wis. (WAOW) -- People in Mosinee had a chance to get vaccinated, and get a coupon for free Briq's ice cream in return.

Community Center of Hope Food Pantry hosted the event at River Park.

One of the organizers says more than a dozen people came and got their shot, and no one left without getting a dose.

"We've had quite a few people who have come here and have really been apprehensive about getting vaccinated and they were able to adequately get their questions answered and every single one of them ended up getting vaccinated. Today we didn't have a single person that left without getting vaccinated," Amy Bergstrom said.

There will be another vaccine clinic there on August 24th.