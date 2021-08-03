Area counties now are at substantial risk for COVID-19 transmission

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Two weeks ago the number of active cases in Marathon county was 16, now it's at 111.

Health officials here are saying that people in Marathon county should stick close to CDC guidelines.

Including wearing a mask, even for people fully vaccinated.

"We know vaccinations work, we know that masks work, and now what we're really asking people to do is combine two of the best prevention strategies together and to start masking in indoor public settings," said Aaron Ruff, Public Information Officer, Marathon County Health Department.

Nationwide, health officials say the delta variant is fueling the growth and that it spreads faster than the other variants.

"The delta variant is of the greatest concern because of how quickly it became so very widespread. the other variants of concern are always poised to fill in any other gaps and outcompete any other variants," said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer, DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases.

According to data from UW Madison there has only been one case of the delta variant sequenced in north central Wisconsin since they began testing for that.

Right now, the 7 day average for COVID hospitalizations in our region is 13.

The Badger State is averaging one COVID related death per day.

Health officials still urge caution, especially at large events like the Wisconsin Valley Fair

"Anytime there's large gatherings of people especially during a pandemic, there's certainly opportunities to increase the spread," Ruff said.

Health officials say the best defense is a good offense, with the vaccine still in good supply in Marathon county.