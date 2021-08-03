AP appoints Daisy Veerasingham as agency’s president and CEO

NEW YORK (AP) — The AP’s board of directors has appointed chief revenue officer Daisy Veerasingham as the news cooperative’s new president and CEO. She’ll replace Gary Pruitt upon his retirement at the end of the year. As the 14th leader of AP in the company’s 175-year history, Veerasingham will be the first woman, first person of color and first person from outside of the United States in the job. She’s been at the forefront of AP’s efforts to diversify revenue sources and expand its business internationally. That’s vital at a time the AP has seen its core business shrink with the general downturn in media.