A bit warmer for the rest of the week

Warmer weather is on the way. It won't be blistering heat by any means, but with increasing humidity late in the weak, you will probably be using the air conditioner a bit more. The increasing moisture in the air could also eventually help produce a few thunderstorms.

Today: Mostly sunny and a little warmer.

High: 83 Wind: West 5-10

Tonight: Mainly clear and comfortable.

Low: 60 Wind: SW around 5

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm.

High: 84 Wind: SW around 10

Today will be another nice Summer day, just a little warmer than yesterday. We will have a good amount of sunshine and high temps in the low 80s. West winds will range from 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow will be very similar, just a degree or two warmer with winds out of the southwest around 10 mph.

Clouds will increase more on Thursday as a trough of low pressure arrives from the west. This weather system could eventually produce a few scattered storms Thursday evening into Friday. As of now, it does not look like a very high threat of severe weather. High temps on both Thursday and Friday should be in the low 80s.

The humidity will increase on Friday and conditions will stay rather muggy over the weekend and into early next week. A couple more weak low pressure systems will be around the upper Midwest over the weekend and this will continue to produce a chance of a few showers or storms. The highest chance looks to be late Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. A slight chance of wet weather will linger into Monday as well. Highs will likely reach the mid 80s on Saturday, the mid to upper 80s on Sunday, and the upper 80s to around 90 on Monday.

Pollen Count Yesterday August 2nd, Pollen 0

Have a pleasant Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 3 August-2021

On this date in weather history: 1970 - Hurricane Celia struck the coast of Texas producing wind gusts to 161 mph at Corpus Christi, and estimated wind gusts of 180 mph at Arkansas Pass. The hurricane was the most destructive of record along the Texas coast causing 454 million dollars damage, and also claimed eleven lives. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)