Wood Co. reports “substantial community spread” of COVID-19

Wood Co. (WAOW) -- The Wood Co. Health Department says the county is experiencing substantial community spread of COVID-19.

The health department is urging people vaccinated or unvaccinated to wear masks in public indoor settings. They say the Delta variant is causing the increase.

As of Aug. 1, there are 61 active COVID-19 cases in Wood County.

According to the Department of Health Services, all counties in North Central Wisconsin are considered to have high COVID-19 case activity except for Langlade Co. which is listed in the medium category.