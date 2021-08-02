Women’s Golf Classic raises money for three different health programs

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- More than one 100 women hit the links at the Wausau Country Club on Monday in an effort to raise money.

After a year's delay because of the COVID pandemic, the annual Women's Golf Classic was back on.

The golf outing helps raise funds for several causes, including the Aspirus Health Foundation's Reach Out and Read Program.

It also helps the foundation's Breast Health Fund and Family House.

"So we're really excited to be back here today and it's a beautiful day so we get to enjoy each other and the weather all while supporting really good causes," said Tara Draeger, Interim Executive Director, Aspirus Health Foundation.

Officials say they looked to raise $80,000 from the event.