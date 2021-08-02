With the federal eviction moratorium expired, thousands could now face eviction

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Thousands gathered in front of Congress to protest the end of the federal eviction moratorium.

Despite these protests, it expired this past weekend.

The federal eviction moratorium began in March 2020 as a way to help people suffering financially during the pandemic.

It made sure that landlords couldn't evict tenants due to missing rent.

But now that the moratorium has expired, landlords are able to sue and evict tenants for any outstanding balances.

If legal actions are taken, both parties should be prepared for what it entails.

"From beginning to end, it takes about 6-8 weeks," Attorney Andrew Schmidt of Schmidt and Schmidt Law Firm said.

For landlords, there are multiple steps that need to be taken.

"First, you have to give the tenant a notice to vacate." Schmidt said, "Then you have to give a tenant a notice that you are evicting them by filing a small claims action, which gets served on the tenant."

From there, both parties will go to court for the judge to decide if the eviction is granted.

For tenants who are served with an eviction, the first step is to get financial help.

"Now that the eviction moratorium is over." Schmidt said, "If you owe rent, there are still millions of dollars available to pay back rent."

Those federal dollars are administered in Wisconsin through the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance -- or WERA.

But, to be eligible, proof of unemployment or financial hardship due to the pandemic must be shown.

And one area company says its making sure their tenants are using this resource.

“We are working one-on-one with our tenants affected by COVID and struggling to pay rent." S.C. Swiderski Leasing Manager Kari Kussow said in a statement, "We are coaching them on how to utilize the many resources for tenants provided by their county. There is a lot of funding available, they just have to take the first step and apply for it."

If parties of rental disputes do end up in court, Schmidt says it's important for both parties to be respectable and prepared when pleading their cases.

Resources for tenants include WERA and the Tenant Resources Center.

Landlords can take Schmidt's Landlord Bootcamp, taught through UWSP's Continuing Education program.