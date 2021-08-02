Wisconsin Valley Fair set to reopen with focus on fun and agriculture

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- The 153rd annual Wisconsin Valley Fair is set to begin on Tuesday Aug. 3.

Preparation began a few days prior with vendors and crews working long hours to bring the fair to life.

After going virtual last year, Wisconsin Valley Fair Administrator Jodi Langenhan said people have been anticipating an in-person return.

Langenhan said the fair usually brings in around 100,000 people, and this year should be no different. People can expect carnival rides, animal displays and contests, concerts and their favorite fair foods.

"It's just about everybody coming together to put on this great event," Langenhahn said. "We have the 4-H and the open class exhibits. That involves so many people. The concerts bringing people together to hear music and it's really just a community event."

Langenhan wanted to remind those attending the fair about the influence agriculture has on the event.

"We really like to focus on agriculture," Langenhan said. "We remember that that is our roots. Here in Wisconsin we have such a rich history of the agriculture, and that was important back then and it’s still important today.”

Randy Block of Wausau runs the Antique Farm Museum, which brings early 1900's agriculture customs to the present day, to show those attending the fair. He's a third generation curator at the fair.

"An agriculture fair really centers around agriculture, and this helps preserve some of that history,” Block said.

Teri Sawlsville of Wausau also said she enjoys the agriculture aspect of the fair as well.

"That’s what fair is," Sawlsville said. "It’s 4-H. I've been here, well, my whole life and I don’t want to go into how many years that is. It’s over 50. It’s like supporting farmers. You have to support it or it’s not going to be there.”

