Turning warmer

After a couple of comfortably cool days in our region, a gradual warm up is in store. It should be partly cloudy Monday night with lows in the mid 50s. Winds will be light. An AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect through noon Tuesday so avoid prolonged exertion outdoors if you are sensitive to those increased smoke particle concentrations.

Tuesday should bring partly sunny skies along with warmer highs in the low 80s. Winds will be west at 5-10 mph. A weak disturbance will push across the region later Tuesday afternoon causing a slight chance of a shower thunderstorm, especially in the eastern part of the area.

Wednesday is shaping up partly cloudy and warm with lows in the upper 50s and highs in the middle 80s. There will be a gradual increase in humidity from Thursday into the weekend as the air flow comes in from the south. Thursday should be partly sunny with lows around 60 and highs around 83. We have a chance of some scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday night and Friday. It is too early to say how heavy and where the best chance will be. With more cloud cover Friday, the highs could be held down to about 82 degrees, which is just slightly above normal.

Saturday looks plenty warm with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs should bounce into the middle 80s. a front is projected to move in Saturday night through midday Sunday. It appears there is a decent chance of showers and thunderstorms with it, possibly well organized. If some sunshine develops for Sunday afternoon, then the highs could warm to the upper 80s. Lows will be in the 60s over much of the period.

Monday also should be rather warm with highs well into the 80s. A cold front is projected to march through during the day. So, we can’t rule out a spotty shower or thunderstorm. It should be a bit cooler and more comfortable around Tuesday August 10th

Pollen report from Monday morning: Ragweed and grass low - 0

Have a good evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:35 p.m., 2-August 2021

*On this date in weather history:

1954 - Severe thunderstorms produced golf ball size hail for thirty minutes in north central Kansas. One drift measured 200 feet long, seventy feet wide and three feet deep. (The Weather Channel)

1988 - Searing heat continued from the Middle and Upper Mississippi Valley to the Middle and Northern Atlantic Coast States. Twenty- six cities reported record high temperatures for the date. Chicago IL reported a record seven days of 100 degree heat for the year. (The National Weather Summary)